KEARNEY — Kearney police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Saturday at a local skill game casino.
At 9:50 p.m. officers were called to Platte River Skill Casino, 117 W. Fourth St., to investigate an armed robbery. Employees reported an unknown white male entered the business just before 10 p.m. armed with a knife and demanded cash.
The suspect, according to a KPD press release, departed with a large sum of money, possibly in a newer white Ford diesel, four-wheel-drive pickup.
The suspect was described as being a white male, approximately late 20s to early 30s. He was 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, blond hair, wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, white undershirt, blue jeans with rips or holes, tan flip-flops and a white face covering.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call KPD investigator Matt Young at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, or you can submit your tip using the See it, Say it, Send it App. Those with information can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the suspect in this case.
According to its Facebook page, River Valley Gaming is a skill game casino that offers multiple games paying out cash prizes in thousands daily. It opened in Kearney in June.