Kearney police launch speeding prevention crackdown

KEARNEY — In 2020, more than 25% of all crash fatalities were speeding-related, and there was a dramatic 17% increase in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2019-2020.

Motivated by these statistics and other data, the Kearney Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across the nation through Aug. 14 in raising awareness of the dangers of speeding and reminding citizens to obey speed limits, according to a city of Kearney press release.

“We are asking our community to please slow down and obey the posted signs,” said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh. “Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert. The posted speed limit is the law. No excuses.”

In 2020, there were 11,258 Americans killed in speeding-related crashes, accounting for 29% of all fatal crashes in the United States.

Waugh said speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve. A speeding driver also affects stopping distances. As speed increases, so do the odds of a vehicle crash.

Even the safest cars with the newest technologies are limited in how much they can help reduce the odds of a crash, according to the KPD release.

Kearney’s participation in the speeding crackdown is funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety.