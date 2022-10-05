Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road

KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County.

Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.

The cruiser is a total loss, said Derek Luke, a KPD lieutenant, who was at the scene. The pickup also sustained heavy damage.

Neither Alstrom, Bane nor the pickup driver were injured, although KPD's Twitter page said Bane was scared. "But after a quick game of fetch on the roadside and a precautionary trip to the veterinarian, we’re thankful he is just fine."

The pickup driver was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Kearney police are using the crash to bring awareness to motorists traveling on rural roads, especially during harvest season. As harvest continues, Luke also asked motorists to be patient and respectful of heavy equipment traveling on all roadways.

"The corn is high and hard to see around, so slow down at every intersection regardless of whether there's a stop sign or not," he said.

Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh echoed Luke saying the crash reveals the dangers all drivers, including police officers, face while traveling on rural gravel roads.

"While our police officers received extensive training in both emergency vehicle driving and routine defensive driving, this crash is an example of the importance of safe driving, wearing your seatbelt and obeying traffic control signs," Waugh said.