Kearney police issue several citations during U Drive U Text U Pay campaign

KEARNEY — Local law enforcement officers in Kearney conducted 138 traffic stops and issued 64 citations during the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement campaign that ran April 8-12.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness of the dangers of Distracted Driving in Nebraska.

“We are seeing far too many injuries and deaths associated with texting, messaging and other forms of distracted driving,” said Kearney Police Chief Bryan D. Waugh. “This campaign allowed us to really focus on this issue and to let drivers know that these behaviors are dangerous, illegal, and will not be tolerated. The bottom line is this: Drivers’ hands should be on the wheel, their eyes should be on the road, and their concentration on the task of driving — always.”

According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. While fatalities from motor-vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10%. NHTSA also reported that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, or almost 9% of all fatalities in 2019. This represents a 10% increase compared to 2018, or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019 .

While the high-visibility enforcement mobilization is over for now, KPD wants motorists to remember the dangers of texting and distracted driving beyond the enforcement effort. Next time you think about checking your phone when you’re driving, remember: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.