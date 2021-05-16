Kearney police investigating Saturday morning shooting

KEARNEY - Kearney Police responded to the area of the 800 block of west 27th Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of possible gunshots. A short time later, KPD officers received a call from CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital that a 20-year-old male subject had arrived at the emergency department with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim was walking around the 800 block of west 27th Street, when he was approached by five black male subjects that pulled up in a light-colored, four-door car, and a physical fight took place involving multiple subjects. During this disturbance, a handgun was discharged several times, striking the victim one time in the lower leg.

Witnesses report that following the shooting, the suspects departed southbound on Ninth Avenue in the car.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this incident, please contact KPD investigator Boyd Weller 308-233-5225, KPD at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, See Something Send Something App, or by using the P2C website https://kearneybuffalocountyne.policetocitizen.com.