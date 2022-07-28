Kearney police hosting National Night Out at Centennial Park

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department and the Friends of Law Enforcement are hosting National Night Out Tuesday in Kearney.

The event will be held from 7-9 p.m. at Centennial Park at 602 W. 13th Street.

A national community-building campaign, National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships. The event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Neighbors throughout Kearney and across the nation are asked to turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement. Along with the traditional outside lights, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, and other various community events with safety demonstrations, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

Tuesday's event will include a bounce house, food and police drone, K9 and motorcycle demonstrations, and a walk against crime. Vehicles and equipment will be on display from Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and UNK Police Department.