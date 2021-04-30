Kearney police focusing on 3 new priority traffic enforcement areas in May

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for May include two residential streets where traffic often exceeds the posted speed limit.

May's priority enforcement zones are:

- 30th Avenue (24th Street - 39th Street)

- 11th Street (5th Avenue - 30th Avenue)

- 5th Avenue 25th Street - 35th Street)

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.

The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.

The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to KPD:

- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;

- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws;

- Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.

In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria. They include accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.