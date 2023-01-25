Kearney Police Department's 150th anniversary commemorative badge revealed

KEARNEY – Kearney Police Department revealed its special commemorative badge celebrating the city's sesquicentennial anniversary this year at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The badges will be worn by KPD officers through the anniversary year.

Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh called it a "milestone moment."

"We knew this day was coming soon, the 150th anniversary of the city of Kearney," he said. "It's a very big deal, and in law enforcement we love to memorialize big moments like this with an artifact of some kind, something we can wear with pride and to honor the great, rich history of the city."

It is common for a city's police department to celebrate such milestones with a special badge, said Waugh.

Waugh wore the first of these special badges Tuesday, saying he was "blessed" to do so.

"This is not a huge departure from what we're wearing today, but it has a vintage look to it," he explained. "It's got our state seal on it. And that banner on the bottom is a fitting symbol, from 1873 to 2023, the 150th anniversary of the founding of the city of Kearney."

Waugh described himself as a "fan of history" and said he studied the city's history when he first arrived in Kearney.

He lauded such resources as the city of Kearney website, which has a "great history section," and the Trails & Rails Museum, which "does a wonderful job of chronicling our history."

At Tuesday's meeting, Waugh presented each of the officers present with the new badge.

Asked what will happen after the anniversary year, Waugh said they are considering keeping the badges.

"I'm also a big fan of, if our officers are happy with something, why change it?" he said. "We may make this an option, a uniform item to wear, in addition to the standard badge."

He added, "We're happy with our badge. We have a lot of pride in it."

A patch version of the anniversary badge will be available for the external vest carriers worn by KPD officers.

Also presented with the badge were challenge coins, designed by the same group, which boasts an image of the new badge on one side and on the other side the KPD's three most recent shoulder patches, and signifies the history of the department.

A coin was given to each council member.

In other business:

RYDE transit

Council approved Resolution 2023-21, authorizing funding for RYDE, Kearney's public transportation program, to assist with operating support for their upcoming fiscal year.

The amount authorized is $44,000, to come from special sales tax funds, and will go toward vehicle maintenance, fuel, payroll and software maintenance.

"Many years ago, we actually provided funding for capital equipment in the form of buses and other things for RYDE in the beginning," said City Manager Michael Morgan. "Some of their funding has changed in respect to requiring local matches. That helps trigger and provide the additional funding, and that's critical to them."

The original request was for $50,000.

RYDE has been providing transit services in Kearney since 2000.

Salary ordinance

Council also approved Ordinance 8619, which repeals Ordinance 8594 and amends the salary ordinance to reflect changes of certain positions.

Specifically, a landfill superintendent has been added to the sanitation department.

The position has a pay grade of 31, and a monthly range of $5,643 to $8,204, per the approved ordinance.

National CRNA Week

Mayor Stan Clouse proclaimed Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 as National CRNA (certified registered nurse anesthetists) Week.

Per the declaration, Clouse honored the history of a profession that has its origins in the U.S. Civil War and has advanced from a certificate to graduate-level education.

"CRNAs are independent, sole anesthesia providers who vigilantly watch and protect patients' every breath throughout the various surgical processes daily," said Clouse. "The city of Kearney urges all citizens to recognize and appreciate and celebrate the many CRNAs practicing in Kearney, and throughout the United States, for the excellent care they provide."