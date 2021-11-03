Kearney Police Department to host hunting safety, range day

KEARNEY — In advance of the 2021 Nebraska November Firearm hunting season, the Kearney Police Department, in partnership with Nebraska Game and Parks Conservation Office, and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, will host a hunting safety/range day noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
The goal of this event is to provide hunters with safety information and hunting rules for a safe, responsible season. Game and Parks conservation officers will be in attendance to answer questions. During this event, hunters will be permitted to use the Kearney police firearms training range to zero- or sight-in in personally owned hunting rifles.
This event will be monitored and supervised by police and sheriff’s deputies.
Office firearms training instructors. Those hunters interested in utilizing the firearms range must comply with the following guidelines:
n Must be 18 years of age or older unless accompanied by a parent or adult;
n Sign a hold harmless agreement acknowledging Kearney Police Firearms Range Rules;
n Bring an unloaded rifle, in a rifle case;
n No handguns permitted;
n Bring ammunition;
n Bring eye and ear protection; and
n Zeroing targets will be provided.
Those interested in participating are asked to pre-register. Those unable to pre-register may also participate and sign in on the day of the event.
The Kearney Police Firearms Training Range is east of Poole Road and East 108th Street. This is a scheduled community event; otherwise, access to the police training range is restricted to law enforcement