Kearney Police Department targeting violators on beltway to KHS, CCC, KRMC

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for April include a four-lane beltway leading to Kearney High School and other large traffic generators. Also on the list is a heavily used residential street in northwest Kearney and a two-lane residential street in east Kearney.

Priority traffic enforcement areas for April are:

— 11th Street — Second to 30th avenues;

— 35th Street — Sixth to 30th avenues; and,

— Avenue I — 25th to 39th streets.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.

The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.

The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to KPD:

— Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;

— Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,