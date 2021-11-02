 Skip to main content
Kearney Police Department targeting two-lane residential streets
top story

Kearney Police Department targeting two-lane residential streets

Fifth Avenue

Motorists negotiate the four-way stop at Fifth Avenue and 29th Street, about the midpoint of Kearney Polide Department’s priority enforcement zone on 29th Street from Second Avenue to Ninth Avenue.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for November include an arterial street that passes through a residential area with lots of vehicles parked on the sides of the street; a long straight stretch of residential street with lots of family homes; and, a central arterial that skirts the south edge of Harmon Park and features a busy four-way stop sign.

Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for November are:

— Avenue E: 25th Street to 39th Street;

— 17th Avenue: 11th Street to 16th Street; and,

— West 29th Street: Second Avenue to Ninth Avenue.

The city of Kearney reminds motorists that the speed limit is 25 mph in residential areas.

Traffic has picked up on Avenue I during the past several months as reconstruction of 31st Street continues. The project has blocked off the intersection of Aveneue E and 31st Street and diverted some traffic to Avenue I.

Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man
Local News

Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man

Christopher Loupin, 28, was last seen Nov. 17, 2019, at the 4 Seasons Campground north of the Elm Creek interchange. He is described as being 5-feet 10-inches tall, brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

