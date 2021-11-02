Kearney Police Department targeting two-lane residential streets

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for November include an arterial street that passes through a residential area with lots of vehicles parked on the sides of the street; a long straight stretch of residential street with lots of family homes; and, a central arterial that skirts the south edge of Harmon Park and features a busy four-way stop sign.
Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for November are:
— Avenue E: 25th Street to 39th Street;
— 17th Avenue: 11th Street to 16th Street; and,
— West 29th Street: Second Avenue to Ninth Avenue.
The city of Kearney reminds motorists that the speed limit is 25 mph in residential areas.
Traffic has picked up on Avenue I during the past several months as reconstruction of 31st Street continues. The project has blocked off the intersection of Aveneue E and 31st Street and diverted some traffic to Avenue I.