 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Police Department targeting long stretches of multi-lane streets
0 Comments
top story

Kearney Police Department targeting long stretches of multi-lane streets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for January include a street that’s well-traveled by Kearney High School students, another street that’s crossed by students from three nearby schools, and a third street that passes an elementary school.

Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for August are:

— 30th Avenue — 11th Street to 39th Street;

— N Avenue — 25th Street to 56th Street; and,

—  West 16th Street — Second Avenue to 17th Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.

The city of Kearney reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.

The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to KPD:

— Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;

— Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,

— Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.

In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria. They include: accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist
Local News

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist

Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer
Local News

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer

  • Updated

Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News