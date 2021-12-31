Kearney Police Department targeting long stretches of multi-lane streets

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for January include a street that’s well-traveled by Kearney High School students, another street that’s crossed by students from three nearby schools, and a third street that passes an elementary school.

Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for August are:

— 30th Avenue — 11th Street to 39th Street;

— N Avenue — 25th Street to 56th Street; and,

— West 16th Street — Second Avenue to 17th Avenue.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.

The city of Kearney reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.

The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to KPD:

— Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;

— Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,