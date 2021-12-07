Kearney Police Department’s extra enforcement gets more to buckle up

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department participated Nov. 24-28 in the statewide Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time campaign. Officers conducted an extra nine hours of traffic patrol. During this selective enforcement there were 73 total traffic contacts and 17 citations issued.

There were 12 speeding citations issued, two driving under the influence arrests, and one fugitive was apprehended.

Observed seat-belt use increased 5% based on seat-belt use surveys done before and after the campaign.

As always, KPD requests that motorists wear their seat belts and buckle up children.

Kearney’s participation in the Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time campaign was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.