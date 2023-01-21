Kearney Police Department mints vintage badges for city's 150th anniversary

KEARNEY – The Kearney Police Department is unveiling a vintage police badge to mark the city’s sesquicentennial.
The badge was designed by a 150th anniversary committee assembled to reflect the past and honor the future through the badge design.
Members of the committee submitted the final design to the chief of police in the fall of 2022. The badge will be unveiled to the public during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Each police officer will be issued this unique badge and will wear the badge during the entire year.
“The Kearney Police Department enjoys a strong history, dating back to the official incorporation of the city in 1873 and remains one of the most progressive, innovative and professional law enforcement agencies in the state. Honoring our past through a commemorative badge was a goal set a few years ago, knowing 2023 would be the 150th anniversary. This badge will serve as a proud reminder of our progress and strong vision for the future. I am extremely proud of the rich history in Kearney and remain hopeful for a bright future protecting and serving this community,” KPD Chief Bryan Waugh said.
The badge design reflects the history of KPD through the years but is not a major departure from the current badge worn today. Each badge has the officer’s badge number and current rank – chief of police, captains, lieutenants, sergeants and police officers.
In addition to the badge, commemorative coins were designed and shared with all KPD staff.
Each marked police car will display a 150th anniversary decal in honor of this milestone anniversary for the city of Kearney.
