 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Police Department lists three priority enforcement zones for December
0 Comments
top story

Kearney Police Department lists three priority enforcement zones for December

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced its priority traffic enforcement areas for December.

— Avenue E from 31st Street to Railroad Street;

— U.S. Highway 30 East from Avenue N to Cherry Avenue;

— West 35th Street from Sixth Avenue to 17th Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation, improper wide turns and other observed traffic violations. The city of Kearney also would like to remind drivers the speed limit in residential areas is 25 mph.

There are three objectives for the Priority Traffic Enforcement program:

1. Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media.

2. Gain voluntary compliance from the public, through aggressive traffic statute enforcement practices that are specific to locate, time and type of violation.

3. Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB owners lock out players, 1st time in 26 years

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March
Local News

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March

John Paul, 44, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Powell’s death. Powell died after Paul lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street and struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, 19, also of Kearney.

Colorado man identified as victim in last week’s burn death in Buffalo County
Local News

Colorado man identified as victim in last week’s burn death in Buffalo County

Christopher L. McKitrick, 53, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been identified as the victim in last week’s burn death. On Nov. 23, McKitrick was transported from Crossroads Homeless Shelter at 1404 E. 39th St. in Kearney to CHI Health Good Samaritan with severe burn injuries. He later was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln where he died the following day.

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals
Local News

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals

  • Updated

For the seventh straight week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department remains in the “red,” or pandemic, level. The dial has been firmly sitting in the pandemic level for seven consecutive weeks, or every week since Sept. 29. That matches the dial’s seven consecutive weeks in the pandemic level Oct. 29-Dec. 17, 2020. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News