Kearney Police Department lists three priority enforcement zones for December

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced its priority traffic enforcement areas for December.

— Avenue E from 31st Street to Railroad Street;

— U.S. Highway 30 East from Avenue N to Cherry Avenue;

— West 35th Street from Sixth Avenue to 17th Avenue.

While officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation, improper wide turns and other observed traffic violations. The city of Kearney also would like to remind drivers the speed limit in residential areas is 25 mph.

There are three objectives for the Priority Traffic Enforcement program:

1. Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media.

2. Gain voluntary compliance from the public, through aggressive traffic statute enforcement practices that are specific to locate, time and type of violation.

3. Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.