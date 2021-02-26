Kearney Police Department investigates motor vehicle-train collision

KEARNEY – On February 26, 2021 at approximately 12:07 a.m. officers of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, and Good Samaritan EMS responded to a car / train collision in the area of West Railroad Street and 9th Avenue in Central Kearney.

Responding Officers located a stopped eastbound Union Pacific train and a passenger car with extensive damage. The driver of the vehicle was identified as twenty-one-year-old Gonzalo Ornelas-Calderon of Kearney.

Preliminary investigation indicated Ornelas-Calderon was southbound on 9th Avenue, crossed West Railroad Street, drove the vehicle through the intersection onto Union Pacific restricted property and high centered the vehicle on the railroad tracks becoming stuck.

Ornelas-Calderon exited the vehicle prior to the eastbound train hitting the vehicle. There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash. Ornelas-Calderon was arrested and booked into Buffalo County Jail for DUI after submitting to a breath test revealing a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit.