KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department always looks for ways to use technology to deliver professional police service, Police Chief Bryan Waugh said. With this in mind, KPD recently purchased two TruNarc handheld narcotics analyzers from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
“The need to identify these banned substances safely and accurately has never been more important,” he said. “The TruNarc scanner will allow officers to rapidly identify drugs safely.”
An anonymous donation allowed KPD to acquire the TruNarc scanner.
Traditionally, unknown substances located and seized by police officers in the field are tested using kits that require the substance to be removed from packaging, possibly exposing the officer to dangerous substances.
Waugh said the TruNarc scanner allows the officer to identify the substance with no direct contact with the substance. Officers are required to be trained and certified prior to using the device.
“The safety of our police officers and our community is a top priority at KPD. This technology will serve to prevent potential life-threatening exposure to unknown substances by our officers, while also providing accurate field testing and identification,” Waugh said.