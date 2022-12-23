Kearney Police Department completes license plate reader program trial

An automated license plate reader system has successfully completed a 60-day trial, Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh reported to Kearney City Council Tuesday.

KPD has 28 license plate readers throughout the city, said Waugh. The security cameras are leased through Flock Safety at a cost of $2,500 per year.

The cameras provide KPD with an opportunity to better “deter, prevent and solve crime.”

“Thankfully, Kearney is a safe place, and Kearney Police Department is well staffed. We’re well trained, and we have incredible community support, but we also know our community has high expectations,” Waugh told council members.

The camera captures license plates as vehicles pass by, and it can capture license plates up to 100 mph and in the low-light or dark conditions, said Waugh.

It also has “vehicle fingerprinting.”

“It’s not only scanning that license plate. It’s able to do the shape of the vehicle, the bumper size, if it has roof racks. It can tell if that vehicle is, in fact, a Ford F150, for example, if that’s something we’re looking for,” he said.

It does not do facial recognition and is not capable of traffic enforcement, said Waugh.

The information is automatically hard purged from the system every 30 days.

It also provides officers with an alert on their department-issued phones “if there’s a stolen car, a wanted person or a sex offender in an area they’re not supposed to be in.”

“There can be a custom hot list, as well, that officers can enter a license plate for a suspect vehicle or person possibly involved in criminal activity, for instance narcotics trafficking or human trafficking,” said Waugh.

The system can’t be used by the city on state highways, per policy set by Gov. Pete Ricketts, noted Waugh.

A memorandum of understanding with Buffalo County is being considered to provide the Sheriff’s Office with access to the system.

A new radio system has been successfully implemented in Buffalo County and Kearney County, as well.

Work on the new system started two years ago, said Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller at Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting.

The upgrade includes public safety, highway department and the schools.

“This was another of those opportunities to be able to upgrade what we had, because we knew an upgrade was necessary. We’d been planning that for some time,” he said. “I’m happy to report we are using that system currently.”

The system’s total cost was roughly $4.56 million, including $2.7 million for infrastructure, $1.6 million for subscribers and $222,000 for dispatch.

The system launched on Nov. 30, said Waugh.

“There’s obviously challenges anytime you’re dealing with technology, and 23 months to do a system like this is something to be very proud of,” he said.

A benefit of the new system is its “smart capability,” said Waugh.

“If we go to an area where the radio loses that land mobile radio (LMR) coverage, it will seamlessly switch over to LTE (wireless) or to a Wi-Fi, if there’s a Wi-Fi access point available, which just makes that system more secure and protects our officers and firefighters and deputies in the field,” he said.

Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Administrator Jason Whalen thanked the city on behalf of the KVFD.

“The radios we have have features that are built specifically for firefighters and it has truly been a game-changer,” he said. “Our communications on scene are 100 times clearer.”

He added, “We are excited for it and we are greatly appreciative for everyone who had a part in that system.”