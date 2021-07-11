Kearney Police Department announces priority traffic enforcement area for July

The Kearney Police Department would like to announce a special project for the July 2021 Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas. Officers will be focusing citywide on drag racing or what is better known today as street racing.

Street racing encourages motorists to drive at speeds excessive of those which have been deemed safe for public roadways and it is an extremely dangerous form of reckless driving.

Street racing threatens the safety of not only those who are racing, but also spectators, other motorists, and pedestrians. The speed alone would be cause for concern, but the other reckless decisions made by racers to improve their standing in a race, such as weaving through traffic or running stop signs and traffic lights, are also incredibly hazardous.

While it is widely understood that speeding in an automobile creates additional dangers, it is not always so clear why this is the case.

Beyond the increase in force at the moment of impact in a collision, traveling at excessive speed imposes the following obstacles to the safe operation of a motor vehicle:

Decreased reaction time to avoid vehicles or pedestrians.

An inability to safely turn or to retain control through curves.

