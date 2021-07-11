Kearney Police Department announces priority traffic enforcement area for July

The Kearney Police Department would like to announce a special project for the July 2021 Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas. Officers will be focusing citywide on drag racing or what is better known today as street racing.
Street racing encourages motorists to drive at speeds excessive of those which have been deemed safe for public roadways and it is an extremely dangerous form of reckless driving.
Street racing threatens the safety of not only those who are racing, but also spectators, other motorists, and pedestrians. The speed alone would be cause for concern, but the other reckless decisions made by racers to improve their standing in a race, such as weaving through traffic or running stop signs and traffic lights, are also incredibly hazardous.
While it is widely understood that speeding in an automobile creates additional dangers, it is not always so clear why this is the case.
Beyond the increase in force at the moment of impact in a collision, traveling at excessive speed imposes the following obstacles to the safe operation of a motor vehicle:
Decreased reaction time to avoid vehicles or pedestrians.
An inability to safely turn or to retain control through curves.
Increased risk of skidding off roads.
Increased risk of rollover.
Nebraska Revised Statute 60-6,195 covers racing on highways and the penalty:
(1) No person shall drive any vehicle on any highway in any race, speed competition or contest, drag race or acceleration contest, test of physical endurance, or exhibition of speed or acceleration or for the purpose of making a speed record, and no person shall in any manner participate in any such race, competition, contest, test, or exhibition.
(2) For purposes of this section:
- (a) Drag race shall mean the operation of two or more vehicles from a point side by side at accelerating speeds in a competitive attempt to outdistance each other or the operation of one or more vehicles over a common selected course, each starting at the same point and proceeding to the same point, for the purpose of comparing the relative speeds or power of acceleration of such vehicle or vehicles within a certain distance or time limit; and
- (b) Racing shall mean the use of one or more vehicles in an attempt to outgain or outdistance another vehicle, to prevent another vehicle from passing, to arrive at a given destination ahead of another vehicle or vehicles, or to test the physical stamina or endurance of drivers over long-distance driving routes.
(3) Any person convicted of violating this section shall be guilty of a Class II misdemeanor.