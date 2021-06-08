Kearney police cruisers to have life-saving devices for cardiac victims

KEARNEY — Heart attack victims will have an increased chance of survival in Kearney, according to a press release from the city of Kearney.

Thanks to a multimillion dollar grant, the next generation of automated external defibrillators will be placed in every Kearney Police Department cruiser, and officers will be trained to use the devices to save lives.

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded a grant of $6.4 million to equip every law enforcement agency as and Nebraska Game and Parks facilities with the new AEDs, according to a city of Kearney press release. AEDs previously used by some agencies will be relocated throughout communities to increase the number of AEDs accessible to the public.

The American Heart Association has charted a dramatically higher survival rate for cardiac patients shocked by law enforcement, who generally are first on the scene of heart attack situations, the city said.

Chief Bryan Waugh said KPD has equipped officers with AEDs for several years.

“These new AEDs will be used by our uniform patrol staff to provide immediate lifesaving technology for members of our community when time is critical to recovery, enhancing our capabilities during emergency calls involving a person in cardiac arrest,” Waugh said.