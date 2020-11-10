Kearney police cracking down on seat belt violations

KEARNEY — Motorists who don’t buckle their seat belts or who fail to buckle up children passengers are the target for a Click It or Ticket crackdown planned Nov. 16-26 by the Kearney Police and Buffalo County Sheriff’s departments.

Officers and deputies will enforce the law against drivers who don’t buckle up or restrain children in their vehicles.

KPD and BCSO are requesting that motorists wear their seat belts and buckle up children as Nebraska law requires.

The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is sponsoring overtime grants so KPD and BCSO can participate in the Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization.

The objective is to increase the statewide observed seat-belt use of front-seat outboard occupants in passenger vehicles by 4.1 percentage points from the 2019 calendar usage rate 79.7 percent to 83.8 percent by December 2021.