Kearney Police cracking down on seat belt violations

KPD cracking down on seat-belt, child-restraint violations near Turkey Day
KEARNEY — Officers will be out in force, focusing on drivers who fail to buckle up and fail to buckle up children on Nov. 24-28.
According to an announcement by Kearney Police Department, the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is sponsoring an overtime grant for KPD to take part in the Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time enforcement mobilization.
As always, KPD is asking motorists to wear seat belts and buckle up children as required by Nebraska statutes requiring that young passengers wear seat belts or are in safety seats.
