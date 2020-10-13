Kearney police cracking down on alcohol violations during Cruise Nite weekend

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department, in conjunction with the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will have additional officers working during the upcoming Cruise Nite weekend. Officers will be out in force, cracking down on alcohol violations, including minor in possession, open container and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The goal of this effort is to reduce alcohol and drugged driving and related accidents, according to a KPD press release.

As always, KPD requests that Cruise Nite enthusiasts obey Nebraska laws and city ordinances related to the consumption and possession of alcohol and drugs. Designate a sober driver, call for a ride — Be Safe, Be Smart. This enforcement effort was made possible thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads Office of Highway Safety.

There will be parking restrictions downtown as a result of Cruise Nite events.

Downtown parking will be prohibited starting at 2 a.m. Saturday in the following areas:

- Central Avenue from 25th to North Railroad streets;

- 24th Street from Avenue A to First Avenue;

- 23rd Street from Avenue A to First Avenue; and,

- 21st Street from Avenue A to First Avenue to stage vehicles for display.