Kearney police crack down on distracted driving during selective enforcement

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department recently participated in the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement campaign that ran April 4-10.

The campaign focused on raising awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.

Officers conducted an additional 21 hours of traffic patrol specifically focused on distracted driving.

During this selective enforcement there were five speeding citations issued, three arrests for driving under the influence and four fugitives were apprehended.

While the high-visibility enforcement mobilization has concluded, KPD wants motorists to remember the dangers of texting and distracted driving. Next time you think about checking your phone when you’re driving, remember: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

Participation in this campaign is funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.