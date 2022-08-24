Kearney police chief: Plate readers leading cops to criminals

KEARNEY — Police Chief Bryan Waugh said in June that automated license plate readers would help Kearney police prevent and solve crimes.

Time appears to be proving Waugh correct, although ALPR systems are facing public relations battles elsewhere in Nebraska.

The Kearney Police Department reported Wednesday that the ALPR equipment that’s being tested in Kearney has already assisted KPD in arresting several fugitives, recovering multiple stolen vehicles and producing investigative leads.

“This system has already proven extremely valuable in enhancing our capabilities toward public safety and law enforcement,” Waugh said in a press release.

In mid-June, when Waugh asked the Kearney City Council to approve a test run with ALPR equipment supplied by Flock Safety Inc., the police chief said the ALPR pilot program would involve placing ALPR cameras in strategic locations, not on rolling police cruisers. Waugh also said the equipment would be used in a way that doesn’t infringe on personal privacy or other rights.

“I am confident in the policies we have in place and the training provided to our officers to ensure proper use of this tool and compliance with rules, regulations and laws pertaining to the use of ALPR systems,” Waugh said in Wednesday’s press release.

The release came after the plug was pulled on a proposal that would have allowed ALPRs on Omaha streets.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office withdrew from a proposed agreement with the city of Omaha on Tuesday — one week after the cameras were the center of a lengthy debate before the council.

Waugh said Kearney police are receiving extensive training, so they don’t violate privacy rights. He said the system doesn’t use facial recognition, personal identification information or conduct traffic enforcement. Data is stored for 30 days and automatically deleted unless used in a criminal investigation. Waugh said data is KPD property and is never sold to a third party.

“I want to once again remind our community the sole purpose of this system is to prevent, deter, solve and eliminate crime,” Waugh said. “This system is not a tool for traffic enforcement, data collection or tracking not related to criminal activity.”

Kearney’s 60-day pilot program began after the last ALPR was installed on July 26. So far Kearney’s 28 ALPRs have read more than 2.2 million license plates. Of those, 614,179 are unique license plate reads. The remainder are the same plates read multiple times at multiple ALPR locations.

Waugh reported that ALPR alerts have led to two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests of individuals with warrants. Four stolen vehicles were recovered after ALPR alerts.

“Additionally, officers have utilized the Flock Safety ALPR system to follow up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report, stolen vehicle alerts, investigative leads involving a potential theft and an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report,” Waugh said.

He said after the 60-day pilot program is finished, he and other KPD leaders will compile statistics and make a complete report to the city council.

The council voted 5-0 in June to approve the pilot, which is free and can be terminated according to the agreement with Flock.