Kearney police captain graduates from FBI National Academy

KEARNEY — Kearney police captain Kevin Thompson has graduated from the FBI National Academy.

He was a member of the 283rd session of the academy. The graduation took place at the academy in Quantico, Virginia on Tuesday. Thompson’s family and KPD Chief Bryan Waugh attended the event.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.

Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

Thompson is KPD's fifth officer to complete the program. Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program. Waugh graduated from the program in 2016.

Thompson's session had 238 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included law officers from 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies.

“I am incredibly proud of Capt. Thompson for representing the Kearney Police Department with professionalism, dedication, and pride while attending the FBI National Academy,: Waugh said. "I’m certain his experience during the past 10 weeks will have a direct impact on the leadership and direction of the Kearney Police Department."

Waugh said KPD embraces leadership development and education and its members understand the importance of strong professional relationships, Waugh said. "We’re thankful for our strong partnership with the FBI Omaha field office and this opportunity.”

Thompson has served KPD for 29 years, and is currently KPD's operations commander. He has worked assignments in uniform patrol, criminal investigations, emergency services unit sniper, firearms instructor, field training officer, armorer, staff services sergeant, and the office of professional standards.