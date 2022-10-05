Kearney police bringing bounce houses to Faith & Blue event Thursday

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department will be at Collins Park 6-7 p.m. Thursday for National Faith & Blue.

The event at 400 E. 16th St. is hosted by KPD and New Life Church and is an opportunity for police officers and the public they serve to enjoy the free family fun while getting to know each other.

Police are bringing the bounce houses and food. Families who come to the event can explore a fire truck and police cruiser and play games with the police.

More information is available at facebook.com/events.