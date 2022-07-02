Kearney police announces streets it’s targeting in July

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced its priority enforcement zones for July.

Priority traffic enforcement areas for July are:

- East 56th Street — N Avenue to city limits;

- Eighth Street — Second Avenue to F Avenue; and,

- 11th Avenue — 39th Street to 56th Street.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.

The city of Kearney reminded motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in residential areas. The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to KPD:

n Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;

n Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,

n Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.

In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria, including accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.