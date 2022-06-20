Kearney police add hybrid electric vehicles to their fleet

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department recently introduced four plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to the fleet along with a vehicle charging station at the Law Enforcement Center.

Two of the vehicles were partially funded through a Nebraska Environmental Trust/Nebraska Community Energy Alliance grant awarded to the city of Kearney in 2021. Two of the hybrid vehicles are assigned to the Community Service Unit and two are assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

The community may also notice a new look to Community Service vehicles with an updated graphic design for better distinction between a police car and a community service vehicle.

These graphics will be added over time to all four Community Service vehicles.

“Our goal with inserting plug-in Hybrid vehicles to our fleet is to find cost saving measures for fuel and provide increased efficiencies in operations ...” KPD Chief Bryan Waugh said. “While the plug-in vehicle option isn’t feasible for uniform patrol, these vehicles provide a great solution for the community service and criminal investigations units, providing nearly 50 miles per gallon.”