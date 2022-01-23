Kearney police accepting applications for 21st Citizen Police Academy

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department is accepting applications for the 21st Citizen Police Academy.

The eight sessions will be conducted 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Kearney-Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center. Sessions will be March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5 and 12.

Topics covered will include current trends in law enforcement, criminal investigations, accident investigations, patrol operations, use of force and special operations. There also will be a tour of the Buffalo County Jail.

Citizens interested in applying must have no felony convictions, no convictions for crimes of violence or domestic violence, and no DUI or drug convictions in the past four years. Participants must be at least 18 years old. A background check will be conducted on all applicants and applicants will be notified if accepted into the Citizen Police Academy.

This is an interactive program that combines classroom and lectures along with hands-on training. Students will have the opportunity to investigate mock crime scenes and interview witnesses and suspects, make mock traffic stops, and make use-of-force decisions in dynamic scenarios.