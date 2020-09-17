 Skip to main content
Kearney plash pads closing for the season this weekend

KEARNEY — The splash pads in various city of Kearney parks will close for the season at the end of the day Sunday, according to an announcement from the Kearney Park and Recreation Department.

The splash pads had a limited season this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The splash pads weren’t opened until June 8, and users were asked to use social distancing and observe other prescribed safety precautions while using park facilities.

