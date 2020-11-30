Kearney planning to install new lights at multiple pedestrian crossings

Hellriegel said the positions in which PHB lights are placed on horizontal masts differs from conventional traffic lights. The sequence in which the lights are activated also differs so the lights grab motorists’ attention and get them to stop and wait so pedestrians may cross safely.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, the lights on a PHB system are dark until a pedestrian or cyclist activates them. The sequence begins with flashing yellow for oncoming motorists. It proceeds to steady yellow and then steady red during the pedestrian walk interval. Red lights flash during the pedestrian clearance interval.

The trio of signal lights mounted on a horizontal mast includes two red lights side by side and one yellow light hanging beneath the two red lights. Three-light clusters are on either end of the mast.

The Federal Highway Administration in 2010 published a study that found PHBs can reduce pedestrian crashes by 69 percent and total crashes by 29 percent. “Because PHBs remain dark until activated, they can help increase driver attention to pedestrians crossing the roadway, and can reduce rear-end collisions.”

The Highway Administration said the PHB’s red signal removes any judgment from the motorists and requires a complete stop.