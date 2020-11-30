Kearney planning to install new lights at multiple pedestrian crossings

KEARNEY — After 22 pedestrian fatalities occurred from 2000 to 2009 on a busy street in DeKalb, Georgia, traffic safety officials there opted for a system that had protected pedestrians on heavily traveled four-lane streets in Arizona.
The system — known as a pedestrian hybrid beacons or PHB — is designed to stop motorists as they approach mid-block pedestrian crossings so people on foot or bicycles can safely cross.
PHBs soon will be installed so walkers and cyclists are protected as they cross three of Kearney’s four-lane, hike-bike trail crossings. They are at 30th Avenue near the Kearney Canal; 11th Street, west of 17th Avenue and 17th Avenue, south of west 49th Street Place.
“We’re continuing to see increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic at these locations,” said Eric Hellriegel, Kearney’s assistant city manager and a member of the city’s Traffic Safety Committee. The committee’s job is to continually evaluate and find solutions for traffic safety issues.
Each of the three Kearney crossings share characteristics with crossings that are well-suited for PHB installations.
- The crossings are mid-block;
- Traffic occasionally exceeds the posted speed limit; and,
- Getting motorists’ attention is difficult with conventional traffic control systems.
Hellriegel said the positions in which PHB lights are placed on horizontal masts differs from conventional traffic lights. The sequence in which the lights are activated also differs so the lights grab motorists’ attention and get them to stop and wait so pedestrians may cross safely.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, the lights on a PHB system are dark until a pedestrian or cyclist activates them. The sequence begins with flashing yellow for oncoming motorists. It proceeds to steady yellow and then steady red during the pedestrian walk interval. Red lights flash during the pedestrian clearance interval.
The trio of signal lights mounted on a horizontal mast includes two red lights side by side and one yellow light hanging beneath the two red lights. Three-light clusters are on either end of the mast.
The Federal Highway Administration in 2010 published a study that found PHBs can reduce pedestrian crashes by 69 percent and total crashes by 29 percent. “Because PHBs remain dark until activated, they can help increase driver attention to pedestrians crossing the roadway, and can reduce rear-end collisions.”
The Highway Administration said the PHB’s red signal removes any judgment from the motorists and requires a complete stop.
“The PHB provides a clear message that motorists must stop and allow pedestrians to cross the street,” according to the Highway Administration. Motorist compliance exceeds 90%, according to the study.
Last week the Kearney City Council approved the designs and specifications for the three PHBs so a bid can be awarded on Dec. 15. Hellriegel said a supplier will build the systems in the winter and they will be installed in the spring. Engineers estimate the project cost is $147,500.
