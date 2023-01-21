Kearney Planning Commission approves rezoning, plat for new estate

KEARNEY – Kearney Planning Commission Friday held three hearings for one property.

Rezoning from agricultural to rural residential, a preliminary plat and a final plat were approved for Spruce Hollow West, at 30th Avenue and north of 60th Street.

Property owner DT Development of Kearney aims to construct one new single-family estate on the 5.85 acres of land, according to the rezoning application.

It is a one-lot subdivision, said Craig Bennett of Miller & Associates on behalf of DT at Friday’s meeting.

“Right now it’s just agricultural in use,” said Bennett. “If we look at that, it’s currently just being farmed and hayed there. On the western part, there’s just grassland slopes that go back down to 30th Avenue.”

The future land use map shows the surrounding land is low density residential, and the RR-1 designation conforms to that, noted Bennett.

“We’ve been focusing on development primarily in this area, and this is still quite a ways out,” he said. “Some of this area would require a lift station, so we’re looking at some larger lots, and that seems to be something he (DT) has before him.”

There were no questions from commissioners and no comments from the public.

City Planner Melissa Dougherty-O’Hara recommended approval of the project.

“Staff finds the proposed rezoning is consistent with the trend of development existing, and the zoning of the adjacent lots,” she said.

The proposed rezoning is “compatible with the existing FLU (future land use) designation densities and purpose,” the lot is “compliant with the zoning district site development regulations” and the subdivision layout is “compatible with the surrounding land uses.”

The development is consistent with the 2016 comprehensive plan, as well, added Dougherty-O’Hara.

Planning Commission Friday also approved a storm water and drainage easement vacation for NP Land Development Inc. at 6302 K Avenue West.