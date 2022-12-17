Kearney Planning Commission approves Brandt subdivision changes

Four public hearings and another three action items were undertaken by Kearney Planning Commission Friday for Greg Brandt subdivision.

The subdivision's lots are located in Kearney County, on the north side of W Road and west of Cherrywood Street.

Though in Kearney County, it falls within city of Kearney's extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The application was submitted by Miller & Associates on behalf of James Gregory Brandt Jr. and Lucas C. Brandt, as well as Reed A. Miller.

"Greg Brandt (Sr.) passed away, so his boys are redividing the ground and splitting it up and grouping it together just between the two sons, essentially," said Craig Bennett, with Miller & Associates Consulting Engineers of Kearney.

Greg Sr. originally platted the land into six lots.

"His boys were each to get a lot and maybe wrestle over the remaining lots, was his plan at that particular time," said Bennett.

Both Greg Jr. and Lucas plan to build houses on lots, he added.

Seven items were approved unanimously by the commission:

An amendment to the future land use map, changing the area from low density residential (LDR) to rural estates and agriculture (RE).

Rezoning from District AG agricultural district to RR-1 rural residential district.

Vacation of private access road, as platted in Brandt's Lakewood Seventh Subdivision.

Vacation of ingress/egress easements on four lots.

Partial subdivision vacation of four lots.

And a preliminary plat and final plat for the new Greg Brandt second subdivision.

No comments were submitted at any of the four public hearings.

The city did receive input from Kearney County on the proposed changes, reported City Planner Melissa Dougherty-O'Hara.

"(Kearney County) provided a letter noting that they have reviewed and supported the request to vacate these easements," she said.

The amendment is "consistent with the adjacent lots to the north, west and south" and the RR-1 zoning designation is also compatible, said Dougherty-O'Hara.

"The lots are compliant with the RR-1 zoning district site development regulation and the subdivision layout is compatible with the surrounding land uses," she said. "Development is consistent with the 2016 comprehensive plan."

Dougherty-O'Hara recommended approval of proposed amendment, rezoning, vacations and preliminary and final plat.