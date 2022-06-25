Kearney photographers discover there’s a need for more than studio space

KEARNEY — Partners McKenzie Cuba and Brooke Anderson have discovered a niche in Kearney’s business scene, and they’ve named their business The LightBox.

As photographers, the women frequently find themselves in need of studio space, so they reason that other photographers are the same.

After a few weekends of hard work cleaning and tidying a second floor suite at St. James Square, Anderson and Cuba now have the space they were seeking for their own photography businesses, and — as they suspected — other photographers also are in need of studio space.

“We rent out to other photographers and videographers,” Anderson said, but the usefulness of LightBox isn’t confined to photography.

They also rent The LightBox for other events such as baby showers, bridal showers and other gatherings where customers are looking for a feel that’s different from hotels or other gathering spaces.

They hosted their grand opening two weeks ago. It was a chance to show off the 1,200 square feet in The LightBox. The partners say the juices have been flowing and they’re imagining a variety of uses. For example, bridal parties need a place to dress and prepare for weddings, so why not The LightBox?

The place is available to rent seven days per week.

Cuba and Anderson were familiar with similar studio rental operations in Lincoln and Omaha, so they believe the idea is worth trying in Kearney.

“We always wished there was a place we could go to take photos,” Anderson said.

“We’ve had a couple of bookings recently and for he future,” Anderson said.

“We’re promoting with social media,” Cuba said.

Word-of-mouth could be good for The LightBox, as well, when people have had a chance to experience the many ways the space will be used. In November the LightBox will likely transform into a boutique where vendors can display products for the holidays.

St. James Square stands on the southeast corner of 25th Street and Second Avenue. The building originally was a Catholic school.

“My husband’s friends did all the work. Somebody did the floor and somebody did the electrical, etc.” Anderson said.

They removed a suspended ceiling and that exposed steel beams that give the space some character and visual appeal.

“We just got really, really lucky with the space,” Anderson said. “We wanted a spot that was open, clean and welcoming.”

The LightBox’s address is 124 W. 25th St., Suite B3. The business can be reached at 308-650-1770, 308-5488122, online at thelightboxkearney.com and on Instagram at thelightbox.studio.