Kearney part of federal electric vehicle charger push along I-80 corridor

KEARNEY — Nebraska’s Interstate 80 corridor — including the communities of Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte — will be among targets of a plan to boost electric vehicle charging stations in the state, according to plans rolled out Wednesday.

The plans are the result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) signed in November 2021 by President Joe Biden. BIL’s goal is to boost access and to develop a national network of charging stations.

During the five-year program, Nebraska will have access to $30.2 million, or about $6 million per year. Nationally, BIL will allocate $7.5 billion to boost the availability of charging stations.

The 55-page plan for Nebraska states that the goal is to “support greater EV travel opportunities and the economic activities encouraged by establishing EV charging stations statewide.” The plan is intended to expand the use of EVs “by providing drivers greater peace of mind knowing they will have access to charging stations outside their homes or places of work.”

Roger Jasnoch, executive director of the Kearney Visitors Bureau, said a boost in EV travel could have an appreciable effect on local tourism.

“It’s going to take a little time, but this is the first wave of where the country is going. There will be opportunities to partner and catch that first wave,” he said.

Kearney has a number of charging stations, including some near commercial enterprises. There are chargers available at the South Runza and near Cunningham’s on the Lake.

Jasnoch said promoting tourism by boosting charger availability harkens to the heyday of the Lincoln Highway.

Now called U.S. Highway 30, the Lincoln Highway was launched in 1913 as the nation’s first coast-to-coast highway. Remnants of the economic boom that accompanied development of the Lincoln Highway still can be seen along Highway 30 in Nebraska.

“The Lincoln Highway was the first, and we need to be the first in getting chargers,” Jasnoch said.

Among the goals for the BIL in Nebraska is to ensure charging stations are no more than 50 miles apart.

In addition to boosting the number of charging stations along the I-80 corridor, the interstate has been designated as an Alternative Fuel Corridor to encourage use of renewable energy as Americans transition to EVs.

The initial charging station plan for Nebraska stretches along I-80 from Pine Bluff, Wyoming, to the Missouri River at the Iowa border.

Planners envision amenities springing up at charging station sites with public restrooms, lighting, sheltered seating, food and drink, 24-hour access, trash receptacles, Wi-Fi and canopies over charger parking.

Planners also hope the availability of charging stations will attract restaurants, convenience stores and visitor centers. Other goals include providing support for freight and transit electrification across Nebraska and access to emergency notifications for travelers.

An online 10-question survey conducted from May 25 to June 14 this year attracted thousands of responses, including participants from 217 Nebraska zip codes.

About 18% said they own a fully electric vehicle. Only about 0.3% of total Nebraskan vehicle registrations are EVs.

Owners of gas-powered vehicles said they are “mostly willing” to pay for an EV “fill-up.” Many said that around $20 to $30 was a reasonable price. Other respondents said they believe the cost of a “fill-up” would need to be lower than the cost of gasoline.

Nearly two-thirds of non-EV owners said the availability of an EV charger infrastructure would greatly influence their decision to purchase an EV.

“When it came to the features and amenities around charging stations, the most important were found to be 24-hour access, restrooms, shade/shelter, and good lighting,” according to the Nebraska plan.

The plan also states that NDOT supports the development of a statewide EV network that creates a safe, reliable and accessible transportation system for the movement of people and goods; accommodates mobility needs in urban and rural areas; and ensures fiscal and environmental stewardship of transportation improvements.

NDOT will coordinate with public and private partners to distribute federal funds to support the EV charging station initiative.