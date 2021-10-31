 Skip to main content
Kearney park restrooms closing; time changes for season
Kearney park restrooms closing; time changes for season

KEARNEY — The City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department on Friday began closing most park restrooms for the season.

Restrooms at the ERC Building in Yanney Park and the Harmon Park Activity Center restrooms will remain open during the winter months from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Cottonmill Park lodge restrooms will stay open throughout the winter months. Cottonmill Park and Meadowlark North Park will be open from 7 a.m. to sunset during the winter months. Those new seasonal hours began Friday.

