Kearney park restrooms closing; time changes for season

KEARNEY — The City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department on Friday began closing most park restrooms for the season.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Restrooms at the ERC Building in Yanney Park and the Harmon Park Activity Center restrooms will remain open during the winter months from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Cottonmill Park lodge restrooms will stay open throughout the winter months. Cottonmill Park and Meadowlark North Park will be open from 7 a.m. to sunset during the winter months. Those new seasonal hours began Friday.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.