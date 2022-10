KEARNEY — Beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is closing most park restrooms for the season.

Restrooms at the ERC Building in Yanney Park and the Harmon Park Activity Center restrooms will remain open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the winter months.

Cottonmill Park Lodge restrooms will stay open throughout the winter months.

Cottonmill Park and Meadowlark North Park will be open from 7 a.m. to sunset during the winter months beginning Friday.