Kearney park restrooms closing, changing hours for winter months

KEARNEY — Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is closing and winterizing most park restrooms for the season.

The heated restrooms at the ERC Building in Yanney Heritage Park and the Harmon Park Activity Center restrooms will remain open during the winter months 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Cottonmill Park lodge restrooms will stay open throughout the winter months. Cottonmill Park and Meadowlark North Park will be open 7 a.m.-sunset during the winter months, beginning Friday.

