Kearney Park & Rec offering youth archery camp scheduled for November

KEARNEY — Kearney Park and Recreation is taking registrations for an Indoor Archery Turkey Shoot Camp on Nov. 7 for ages 9-13.
Basic instruction and safety will be covered before the participants get to shoot at various types of targets.
The camp will be led by certified archery instructors from KPR, as well as other KPR staff members.
The cost is $15. Session 1 will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Session 2 is from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. All classes will at the Harmon Park Activity Center Basement Multipurpose Room.
To register or for more information: stop by 2005 First Ave., call 308-237-4644, or sign up online at KPRregister.org.
