 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Park & Rec offering youth archery camp scheduled for November
0 Comments
top story

Kearney Park & Rec offering youth archery camp scheduled for November

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Kearney Park and Recreation is taking registrations for an Indoor Archery Turkey Shoot Camp on Nov. 7 for ages 9-13.

Basic instruction and safety will be covered before the participants get to shoot at various types of targets.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The camp will be led by certified archery instructors from KPR, as well as other KPR staff members.

The cost is $15. Session 1 will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Session 2 is from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. All classes will at the Harmon Park Activity Center Basement Multipurpose Room.

To register or for more information: stop by 2005 First Ave., call 308-237-4644, or sign up online at KPRregister.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

ISIL attack on Iraqi village kills 11 ‘defenseless civilians’

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John and Connie Beck think they nailed it for their Minden home
Local News

John and Connie Beck think they nailed it for their Minden home

The smallest of details have a story in the home of John and Connie Beck of Minden. There’s a tiny coin purse in a shadow box that John’s grandmother gave to him when he was 7 or 8 years old. Two hats rest on top of the kitchen cabinets that belonged to his parents in the 1940s or ’50s. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News