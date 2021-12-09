Kearney Park and Recreation launches high school basketball league

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking team registration for its High School Intramural Winter Basketball League, which is open to all ninth- to12th-grade boys and girls who are not participating on a high school team.
Full-court 5-on-5 games will be played 6:30-10 p.m Monday and Wednesday nights from Jan. 10 through late February. The cost of the program is $180 per team. Games will be played at Sunrise Middle School.
Teams are guaranteed a minimum of eight games, which includes a round-robin season and a single-elimination tournament.
Registration deadline is Dec. 20. To register or for more information, stop by 2005 First Ave., call 308-237-4644, or sign up online at KPRregister.org.