Kearney Park and Recreation Department will be selling discounted season pool passes Saturday

The Kearney Park and Recreation Department will be selling Discounted Season Pool Passes for Harmon & Centennial Pools on Saturday, May 1, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., at the Kearney Park and Recreation Office.

The discounted prices are $70 for an Individual Pass, $155 for a Small Family Pass, up to 4 people, and $190 for a Large Family Pass for 5 or more people.

Anyone who has their entire household set up in the new registration software by May 1 will receive a $5.00 discount on their pool pass. To set up registration just visit the website and follow the steps to set up your household.

Passes can also be purchased on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. - Noon on Friday. Please contact the Department at (308) 237-4644 if questions.