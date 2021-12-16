 Skip to main content
Kearney Park and Recreation Department organizing adult yoga classes in the new year
Kearney Park and Recreation Department organizing adult yoga classes in the new year

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for Adult Yoga – Intermediate-Advanced Flow.

This class is a vinyasa practice that combines music, breath and challenging fluid movements while working toward a vigorous workout, increased flexibility and a blissed filled mind.

Prior yoga experience is preferred. Class is scheduled 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 11-Feb. 22. There will be no class on Feb. 1. Classes will be at the Harmon Park Activity Center. Cost is $64. Class is taught by Joanell Staab, registered yoga teacher with the Yoga Alliance.

Participants are asked to register at least three working days prior to the start of class. To register or for more information: stop by 2005 First Ave., call 308-237-4644, or sign up online at KPRreg.org.

