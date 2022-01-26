Kearney pair wanted for information in murder in jail

KEARNEY — A Kearney pair, wanted for information in connection to a Jan. 16 murder in Kearney, are listed on the roster as inmates at the Buffalo County Jail.

Joshua J. Morris, 18, and Mariah C. Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney, were arrested Tuesday in Grand Island on Buffalo County warrants charging them with drug and weapons violations in connection to the death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington. According to the roster, the duo was booked Wednesday into the Buffalo County Jail.

Joseph L. Garcia, 29, also of Lexington, was shot in the incident. He was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries following the shooting and was released.

Morris and Chamberlin are each charged with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have occurred Jan. 17, records indicate.

Court records detailing the cases against them are sealed because it is an ongoing investigation.

