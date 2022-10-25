Kearney pair convicted of child abuse, attempted sexual assault of a child

KEARNEY — A Kearney couple have been convicted of attempted sexual assault and felony child abuse.

Anthony Searle, 46, was convicted in Buffalo County District Court of felony attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child for trying to subject a child between the ages of 12 and 16 to sexual penetration. The incident happened between June 1, 2021, and Nov. 24, 2021.

Mandy Searle, 43, pleaded no contest in district court to felony child abuse as well as debauching a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both misdemeanors, in the case. The Searles have the same victim.

According to court records, Mandy Searle placed a minor child in a situation to be sexually abused and helped arrange a meeting between a child and another person for the purpose of sexual penetration. Records detailing the incident are sealed.

Anthony Searle will be sentenced later this week, while Mandy Searle will be sentenced in January.