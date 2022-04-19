Kearney Packathon for Haiti seeks volunteers for Saturday event

KEARNEY — Volunteers are invited to help pack meals for the Haiti Health Promise Packathon 9-11 a.m. or noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Kearney Catholic High School, 110 E. 35th St.

Roger Hoffman and Bob Easton, both of Kearney, founded Mission II Haiti that repairs wells for Haitians. They are looking for service groups and community members to join them for two hours to pack meals.

Volunteers expect to pack 50,000 meals to ship to Milot, Haiti, a town just 10 miles south of Cap-Haitien on the northern coast. The area is serviced by Hôpital Sacré Coeur, a 200-bed hospital in operation since 1968.

Last year, Haiti Health Promise, formerly known as The CRUDEM Foundation, sent more than 500,000 meals into the region. This year’s goal is to surpass 1 million meals. Volunteers are needed to help pack the rice, beans, dried vegetables and vitamin powder that make nutritious meals available to many people on the brink of starvation.

Register online at www.classy.org/event/kearney-packathon/e397898. Every penny of donations goes directly to purchase and to ship the food to the hospital for distribution.