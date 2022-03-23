Kearney, other cities hope to land new airline before SkyWest pulls out

KEARNEY — SkyWest Airlines might be abandoning its air service in Kearney, but City Manager Michael Morgan said the sky isn’t falling.

“People should keep booking their flights,” Morgan said about the situation that began one week ago when SkyWest Airlines announced its plans to drop commuter air service in 31 cities, including Kearney.

Flights from Kearney to Denver and Chicago have been attracting record passenger numbers, but in its announcement to the federal Department of Transportation, SkyWest said a chronic shortage of pilots is causing havoc for the small airline based at St. George, Utah.

That’s because pilots are gaining flight time and experience that allows them to graduate from smaller jetliners like the 50-seat planes that serve Kearney, and land better-paying jobs flying full-size jetliners.

Morgan said SkyWest might be exaggerating the pilot shortage. He told the Kearney City Council Tuesday that SkyWest appears to be reassigning some of its pilots to fly non-federally subsidized routes. Morgan added that a group of the cities slated to lose air service offered to help ease the pilot shortage by accepting cutbacks in air service.

SkyWest wasn’t interested, Morgan said.

Morgan said April 11 is the deadline for airlines to submit their proposals. DOT and cities hoping to salvage air service then will closely examine proposals to find the best match for each community, but Morgan believes there aren’t enough pilots and airlines to go around.

“The challenge is, who’s going to lose air service,” Morgan said. “The good news is that SkyWest has never left a city without a replacement airline.”

Unpredictable flight schedules during the coronavirus pandemic complicated the situation for smaller carriers like SkyWest. The airline has been scrambling to meet its obligations under the contracts with DOT to provide subsidized Essential Air Service for airports like Kearney’s.

To attract pilots, SkyWest is offering $40,000 bonuses and other incentives, but the shortage continues because the young pilots first fly smaller jetliners and generally move up to larger aircraft when they qualify for that work.

SkyWest’s initial EAS contract to serve Kearney paid the airline $3,675,276 per year from 2018 to 2020. Currently, SkyWest’s contract pays the airline $3,638,264 annually to serve Kearney with flights to Denver International Airport and Chicago O’Hare.

Morgan said the current EAS contract runs from Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2023.

Those dates are important, Morgan said, because it gives DOT time to recruit a replacement airline for SkyWest. The time also aids the city of Kearney, which must review proposals from airlines competing to serve Kearney.

SkyWest operates as United Express out of Kearney and other Nebraska airports it serves.

Morgan said it’s critical that passengers continue flying from the local airport. Kearney’s record-breaking passenger counts in 2021 will help DOT with its recruiting to give Kearney leverage to dictate some of the conditions for the EAS contract, such as the size and type of aircrafts the airline will fly and the flight schedule it will keep.

Passenger numbers reached a record 25,238 in 2021. That compares with the COVID-suppressed 11,794 passengers in 2020 and the 21,287 who flew in 2019.

Morgan said he spoke last week with several people who could be key players in Kearney’s search for a new airline. They included U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, the city’s airline consultant and representatives of DOT.

Morgan said the current EAS contract expires on Aug. 31. Until that date, DOT can hold SkyWest’s feet to the fire to keep the obligations of its EAS contracts for subsidized air service.

“After that contract runs out there’s nothing holding that airline in Kearney,” Morgan said.