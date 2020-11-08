Kearney oral surgeon privileged to treat service members; started Veteran Smile Makeover

“They all learned how to jump out of planes. They were all soldiers, and so I felt like that was part of my soldierly duty,” said Carey, who joined the army to take care of others.

“I just wanted that internal comfort in my mind that said that I wasn’t passive in my citizenship with America; that I worked for my freedom as well,” he said. “Certainly I have not sacrificed like many of my soldiers have. They go out and they fight. They get hurt. They get injured. And that’s a sacrifice. What I did was not a sacrifice. I worked to take care of them and it was a privilege.”

In 2017, Carey left the Army to go into private practice, and found Dr. Martin Tilley’s surgery clinic in Kearney. In January 2019, he bought Tilley’s business.

Carey’s experience treating the soldiers is why he started Veteran Smile Makeover at his practice. Through the program, Carey will provide a free complete dental makeover to any U.S. military veteran.

The surgery clinic is taking nominations and applications at heartlandoralsurgery.com through Dec. 20. The winner will be announced Jan. 4.

Carey said he plans to continue the program every year for the rest of his career in Kearney.