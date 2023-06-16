KEARNEY — The Nebraska State Literacy Association is pleased to announce that the Kearney Noon Rotary and Dr. Carol Renner and Susan Jasnoch have been selected as the recipients of the prestigious Celebrate Literacy Award and Distinguished Educator of Literacy Award, respectively.

These awards recognize their outstanding contributions to promoting literacy and their unwavering commitment to fostering a love for reading among children.

The Kearney Noon Rotary project, led by Dr. Carol Renner, a retired associate superintendent from Kearney Public Schools, will be presented with the State Celebrate Literacy Award.

Renner spearheaded the implementation of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Reading Program, a remarkable initiative that offers children the opportunity to register and receive one free book every month. To date, more than 500 kids in Kearney have registered for this program.

Collaborating with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, the Kearney Noon Rotary has ensured that age-appropriate books are provided to preschoolers aged 0-5 in Kearney for the next five years.

Their dedication to promoting literacy among the youngest members of the community has made a significant impact and is deserving of this esteemed award.

Dolly Parton herself expressed her gratitude for the Kearney Noon Rotary's efforts in a personal letter, stating, "Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission... The heroes of our story are the thousands of local organizations who have embraced my dream and made it their own."

The Distinguished Educator of Literacy Award will be presented to Susan Jasnoch, a retired first-grade teacher from Park and Kenwood Elementary Schools in Kearney. Susan's 43-year career has been marked by her unwavering dedication to promoting reading and literacy among her students.

Starting with her first teaching job in North Platte Public Schools, where she experienced the joy of working alongside her own first-grade teacher, Susan's passion for creating rich learning environments was evident. At Kenwood Elementary and later Park Elementary in Kearney, she instilled a love for literature by incorporating engaging activities and fostering creativity among her students.

Throughout her career, Susan's contributions to literacy education have been remarkable. She co-organized the first book closet at Kenwood, implemented the Book Buddy program, and promoted Read Across America on Dr. Seuss Day.

Her students enjoyed "Fun Friday," where they showcased their projects inspired by the literature they had read, and they eagerly participated in the Flat Stanley project, which broadened their horizons through cultural exchanges. Susan's dedication extended beyond the classroom as she engaged in enrichment classes, summer reading institutes, and mentoring programs like TeamMates.

Even in retirement, Jasnoch's commitment to literacy remains strong. As a popular substitute teacher in Kearney, she continues to make a difference in students' lives, ensuring they receive a well-rounded education.