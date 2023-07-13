KEARNEY — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is turning over a new chapter in The Imagination Library legacy — celebrating 200 million books gifted globally since inception in 1995.

The early childhood book-gifting program mails a high-quality, free book each month to children from birth to age 5, according to a Kearney Public Schools press release.

The Kearney Noon Rotary Club is excited to celebrate with every child/family enrolled locally in the free book program. The Kearney Noon Rotary Library program started in September 2022.

Currently 535 young children are participating in the monthly book program that is funded by the Rotary Noon Club and the Dollywood Foundation. More than 4,400 books have been mailed to children in Kearney.

To celebrate this global 200 million book milestone, seven Dolly bookmarks will be randomly hidden inside Imagination Library books gifted during International Literacy Month (September) to children currently enrolled in the program.

Seven random children/families in five countries who find the Dolly bookmarks in their Imagination Library books will receive, if they choose, a video chat with Dolly, a personalized signed letter from Dolly, an autographed photo from Dolly and four Dollywood Theme Park tickets. The Dollywood Foundation will donate $2,000 on behalf of the child to their Local Imagination Library Partner in their community as a thank you to who Dolly calls the true heroes of her program.

Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Dolly started the Imagination Library in 1995 to serve the children of her hometown in Sevier County, Tennessee. Today, her program gifts more than 2.4 million free, high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to children around the world.

The Kearney Noon Rotary Club has a mission to grow literacy in the community. The club funds the library program through member and community contributions, fundraisers, grants and financial awards.

The Kearney club was selected by the Nebraska State Literacy Council as the 2023 Literacy Champion. Kearney's Carol Cope Foundation has been a strong donor to the program as it serves their mission. Local Kearney postal carriers have contributed to the success of the program.

For membership or other information on the Kearney Noon Rotary Club, email rotary2946@gmail.com.